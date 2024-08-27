Avaada Foundation Empowers Future Leaders: Sponsors Two Students For IIT Coaching

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Varanasi, 27 August 2024 – Avaada Foundation is delighted to announce its sponsorship of two exceptional students from the villages of Jayapur, Varanasi, for IIT coaching, marking a step towards empowering young talent in rural India. This initiative highlights their commitment to fostering educational opportunities and uplifting communities through targeted support.



The two students, Vikas Prajapati and Divyakaran Patel, have both demonstrated remarkable dedication and academic excellence. Their achievements, despite challenging circumstances, stand as a testament to the potential that lies within India\'s rural heartlands.



Vikas Prajapati successfully qualified for the IIT mains exams with outstanding scores. Although he missed his Advance exam cut-off by a mere two marks, Vikas has secured admission to his desired stream of Mathematics and Accounting at Rajiv Gandhi Technical Institute, Amethi-a government college. His journey from Jayapur to a prestigious government institute is a story of resilience, made possible through the support of Avaada Foundation.



Divyakaran Patel also qualified his mains with commendable ranks. While he too fell short of the Advance exam cut-off, with Avaada Foundation\'s support he has earned a full tuition and hostel fee waiver at Ishaan College of Engineering, Mathura. Divyakaran\'s journey continues as he awaits the final counseling results for admission to a government college to pursue BTech, with a 99 percent chance of selection. His parents, whose annual income is ₹48,000, are overjoyed at this opportunity for their son.



Both students come from the OBC community, highlighting the importance of accessible education in bridging socio-economic gaps. \"We are incredibly proud of Vikas and Divyakaran\'s achievements. These milestones mark the beginning of a promising journey for both of them, and we are honored to play a part in their success. Their stories reflect our shared commitment to nurturing talent and making a meaningful difference in our communities,\" said Ms. Ritu Patwari Avaada Foundation.



Avaada Foundation remains committed to supporting and inspiring more students in their quest for academic excellence, reinforcing the mission to drive positive change in society through education.



About Avaada Foundation



Avaada Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Avaada Group, committed to uplifting society through initiatives in Education, Empowerment, Youth Development, Environment, Health, and Energy across 19 states in India. The foundation\'s unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact is evident through its various programs and projects.

