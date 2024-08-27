Russian Troops Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 208 Times In Past Day, Casualties Reported
Date
8/27/2024 5:17:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, three people were killed and five others were wounded in Zaporizhzhia city and the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of enemy attacks.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Over the past day, the occupiers fired 208 times at 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region,” the statement said.
It is noted that Russian troops carried out six missile attacks on Novohupalivka and Mykolai-Pole. In addition, 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
Read also:
One person killed, ten wounded in Kherson
region in past day
Another five MLRS attacks hit Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The enemy also launched 69 artillery attacks on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
There were 38 reports of damage or destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure.
As earlier reported, seven enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, killing two people and injuring four others.
Photo: Telegram / Ivan Fedorov
MENAFN27082024000193011044ID1108604870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.