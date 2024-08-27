Ukrainian Air Defenses Down Five Russian Kh-101 Missiles, 60 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day on August 27, the Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down five Russian Kh-101 missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the night of August 27, the Air Force's engineering detected and tracked 91 Russian aerial attack vehicles.

The invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and combat UAVs: three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles (launched from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Russia's Lipetsk region), one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea); one Iskander-K cruise missile (launched from Russia's Voronezh region); five Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of Russia's Volgograd region); 81 Shahed-type combat UAVs (launched from Russia's Yeysk and Kursk region).

General Staff reports 170 combat clashes at front in past day, most of them in Pokrovsk sector

As of 09:00, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down: five Kh-101 cruise missiles; 60 Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

Another 10 enemy drones disappeared from the radar (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about 10 more remain in Ukrainian airspace. The combat work continues, Oleshchuk emphasized.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's aerial attack.

Combat operations took place in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the air defense forces have destroyed about 15 Russian combat drones and several missiles on the approaches to Kyiv since the beginning of the day on August 27.

Photo credit: 117th separate mechanized brigade