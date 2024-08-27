Nighttime Attack On Ukraine: Four People Killed, 16 Others Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were killed and 16 others were as a result of a Russian air attack on Ukraine on the night of August 27.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and falling debris in the regions across Ukraine that were attacked by Russia last night.

“Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defense, 4 people were killed and 16 were injured. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” the President said.

Zelensky said that in total, the enemy used over 90 aerial targets against civilians and infrastructure: 81 Shahed drones, as well as cruise, ballistic, and air-launched ballistics missiles.

“We will undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down five Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 combat drones since the beginning of the day on August 27.