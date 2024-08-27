Community Urges Forces Represented In PACE Put End To Discrimination Against Azerbaijan
Fatima Latifova
The Western Azerbaijan Community has demanded that the forces
representing Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE) put an end to discrimination against
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a statement
released by the Community.
It is noted that certain groups, acting on orders, have launched
a large-scale campaign against Azerbaijan in PACE based purely on
racial discrimination, leading the Azerbaijani delegation to decide
to suspend its activities in the Assembly.
"The anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted by PACE on January 24,
2024, is the peak of this infamous campaign. The resolution,
adopted by a handful of elements disguised in various political
garbs but essentially extreme nationalists, clearly reveals the
real motive behind this campaign-the Azerbaijanophobes cannot
digest our country's restoration of its territorial integrity. The
Azerbaijani side, based on its national interests, has declared
certain PACE members who oppose Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
and sovereignty and violate the European Convention on Human Rights
through racial discrimination as undesirable individuals. This
decision, which exposes racism, is Azerbaijan's sovereign right and
serves the promotion of human rights."
It was noted that the reactions of PACE President Theodoros
Rousopoulos, a member of the Greek parliament, and PACE member
Frank Schwabe from Germany, a notorious Azerbaijanophobe, regarding
Azerbaijan's decision are unacceptable.
"For the past 30 years, the 'human rights enthusiasts' who have
not called for an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, who
have not condemned the mass rallies held in the capital of a
country with the slogan 'Turkless Armenia' in the 21st century, who
promote the right of return exclusively for Armenians, and who have
not called for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their
ancestral lands, hold no value for the Azerbaijani people," the
statement added.
