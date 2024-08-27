(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Companies introduce new Pulse, JEGO and CrossOver GX250 Smartscooters at NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu and plan to deploy more battery swapping stations than stations in Nepal.

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula and Gogoro Inc (Nasdaq: GGR ), a global leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced commercial availability of Gogoro's battery swapping and Smartscooters in the Kathmandu Valley slated for October 2024. The announcement was made at the NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu.

“Nepal is at the forefront of clean energy generation and utilization and is providing significant incentives for electric two-wheel vehicles adoption. Together, Gogoro and Nebula Energy are working to accelerating adoption by launching Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters in the Katmandu Valley with a plan to eventually have more battery swapping stations than gas stations,” said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro.

The companies introduced two new Gogoro Smartscooters to Nepal - the Pulse and JEGO - in addition to the existing CrossOver GX250 that are exclusively available through Nebula Energy. They also announced the locations for 45 battery swapping stations in Kathmandu Valley. The announcement follows an overwhelmingly positive Smartscooter and battery swapping pilot program that began in April 2024 that included strategic B2B delivery partners Foodmandu and Jum Jum.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of Nebula Energy, Mr. Manoj Goyal expressed his commitment and vision towards contributing to Nepal's zero-emission targets through the new age of sustainable mobility and technology with Gogoro.

"The mass-scale adoption of EVs in the two-wheeler segment must be enabled through technology. The Gogoro range of Smartscooters powered by Gogoro battery-swapping provides a unique solution that addresses the major challenges faced by consumers when deciding to buy an electric two-wheeler today," said Mr. Sahayu Goyal, Managing Director of Nebula.

Nebula will open the first Gogoro showroom in Kathmandu in September 2024 and customers will have the opportunity to test ride the Smartscooters and make pre-bookings at a special introductory price for delivery in October 2024.

Nebula announced the locations of 45 battery swapping stations around the Kathmandu valley ensuring that there is a battery swapping station every 2-3 kilometers. The stations will be strategically located in petrol stations, marts, malls and areas of common interest for ease and accessibility for riders.

Eventually, Nebula Energy plans to install more battery swapping stations than the number of petrol stations in Nepal.

Nebula Energy is currently offering the battery swapping services to strategic B2B partners for their GX250 models.

Gogoro Battery-Swapping Technology

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that has been recognized across the industry as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities.

In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports more than 610,000 riders and has more than 1.4 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. In Taiwan, Gogoro's battery swapping stations outnumber petrol stations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 615 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than one million tons of CO2 since it launched in 2015.

About Nebula Energy

Nebula Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of MG Group and is a new energy venture committed to leading the way towards an environmentally sustainable and energy independent Nepal.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro was recently ranked as the most innovative company in Asia-Pacific and number 37 globally on Fast Company's "2024 World's Most Innovative Companies" list. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the "2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. Gogoro is operational in Taiwan, Philippines, Mainland China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Israel, Singapore, Colombia and Nepal.

Forward Looking Statements

