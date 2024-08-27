(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Strategies with M365: How to Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Immerse yourself in a three-day journey tailored to employee communications professionals. This experience will equip you with step-by-step guidance on leveraging the M365 toolkit to engage your workforce effectively amidst evolving technology.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance future progress at your organization!

About This Event

Through comprehensive sessions and practical demonstrations, you'll gain valuable insights and skills to effectively utilize M365 tools such as SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot to foster collaboration, streamline communication, and enhance employee engagement within your organization.

You will learn how to apply the key M365 tools and create a complete intranet and engagement platform using SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot including:



Maximizing M365 Toolkit Integration: Seamlessly integrate M365 tools for heightened workforce engagement and productivity.

Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive SharePoint-based intranet to enhance collaboration and content organization.

Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, boosting teamwork efficiency.

Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage Microsoft Viva's insights and resources to elevate employee engagement and well-being. Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform using SharePoint, Teams, and Viva to drive participation and community engagement.

Benefits of Attending this Conference



Connect with internal communication experts from top organizations, delving into real-world case studies and interactive workshops showcasing M365 strategies

Networking list for continued post-conference discussions and collaborations.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Guaranteed, hands-on sessions to enhance internal communications immediately using M365 tools

Answers to your most pressing questions regarding M365 integration and optimization for internal communication workflows

Who Should Attend?

This Conference has been researched and designed for Directors, Managers, Vice Presidents, Specialists, Officers, Project Leaders, Consultants involved in:



Employee Engagement

Corporate Communications

Digital Employee Experience

Employee Experience

Digital Communications

SharePoint And Microsoft Teams Projects

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications Internal Communications

