Automotive Ethernet Market To Surpass $ 11.6Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major automotive ethernet participants include Marvell Group Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Microchip Texas Instruments Inc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Continental AG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Vector Informatik GmbH

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive ethernet market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 11.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The expansion of the electric and autonomous vehicle market is an important growth factor for the industry. According to the IEA, new electric cars registerations worldwide hit almost 14 million in 2023, bringing the total number on track to 40 million. As the automotive industry moves toward electrification and automation, the need for fast and reliable communication networks in vehicles becomes critical. Electric vehicles require sophisticated systems to manage battery performance, energy efficiency, and charging infrastructure, all based on seamless communication enabled by Ethernet technology.

Similarly, autonomous vehicles rely on advanced sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to navigate and operate safely, which requires robust in-vehicle networks to process and transmit large volumes of data in real-time. According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), autonomous vehicles could potentially reduce traffic fatalities by up to 94% by eliminating accidents caused by human error, further emphasizing the need for reliable communication networks.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The automotive ethernet market from software segment will grow steadily through 2032, as automotive Ethernet software solutions cover several applications, from network management and diagnostics to security and computing. These software programs are necessary to ensure smooth communication between the vehicle's various electronic control units (ECUs) and sensors. They facilitate real-time data transmission, improve network reliability, and provide robust defenses against cyber threats. As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, the complexity of in-vehicle networks increases, increasing the demand for advanced software solutions that can manage and optimize these networks.







The commercial vehicles segment will grow rapidly up to 2032, as commercial vehicles use the advanced connectivity and automation of automotive ethernet market. Ethernet's high bandwidth and reliability make it an ideal choice for commercial vehicles that require robust communications networks to support applications such as fleet management and telematics. In addition, the integration of Ethernet technology into commercial vehicles enables real-time data monitoring and diagnostics to help fleet operators improve operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and increase safety.

North America's Automotive Ethernet market will grow rapidly till 2032, due to a combination of technological innovation, regulatory support, and strong industry presence. The region is home to several major automakers and technology companies that are at the forefront of developing and deploying Ethernet solutions in vehicles. In the United States and Canada, strict safety and emissions regulations encourage the adoption of advanced automotive technologies, including Ethernet-based communications networks. In addition, the growing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles in North America will further fuel the market, as Ethernet provides the necessary infrastructure for high-speed data transfer and reliable communication.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

The prominent players in the automotive ethernet market are Marvell Technology Group Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Microchip Technology Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Continental AG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Vector Informatik GmbH. They invest heavily in R&D to innovate and improve their product offering to ensure they meet the changing needs of modern vehicles. Strategic partnerships and cooperation with car manufacturers and technology companies continue to expand their market area and integrate advanced Ethernet solutions into new vehicles. Additionally, these companies emphasize mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and acquire cutting-edge technology.

In May 2022, Marvell unveiled its third-generation Marvell Brightlane Ethernet Switch, hailed as the industry's leading automotive secure managed switch. This advanced switch incorporates the pioneering lockstep dual-core Arm processing redundancy, ensuring high reliability for critical vehicle safety and performance applications.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Automotive Ethernet Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material supplier

3.2.2 Component supplier

3.2.3 Software provider

3.2.4 Manufacturer

3.2.5 Technology providers

3.2.6 End user

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Rising adoption of electric vehicles

3.8.1.2 Technological advancements in HVAC systems

3.8.1.3 Growing automotive production globally

3.8.1.4 Rising disposable income and vehicle ownership

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High development and installation costs

3.8.2.2 Limited adoption in low-cost vehicles

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Climate Control Market Size - Technology (Automatic, Manual), Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, All-electric, PHEV, HEV), Component (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Control Panels, Sensors), Vehicle, End-Use & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Automotive Surround View System Market Size - Product (4 Camera System, 6 Camera System), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Fuel, Component (Cameras, Control Unit, Display Unit, Software), Application, End-Use & Forecast, 2024 - 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...