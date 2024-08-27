Enjoy Music From Operas And Shows At Coventry Orchestra's Charity Concert

(MENAFN- Pressat) Experience opera and theatre favourites this autumn as Coventry's Heart of England Co-operative Concert presents a sparkling programme of for all the family.

The concert will feature a variety of well-loved pieces from both opera and musical theatre. Enjoy excerpts from Bizet's lively Carmen Suite and the familiar and uplifting tunes of The Lion King by Hans Zimmer. The program also includes the moving music of Miss Saigon by Schönberg, the playful Pirates of Penzance by Sullivan, and the charming overture from Strauss's Die Fledermaus - and many more!

Book the concert in your diary at 3pm on 28th September at The Methodist Central Hall , Warwick Lane, Coventry CV1 2HA.

The concert will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support .

Now in its 106th year, the orchestra has been bringing music to Coventry since 1917 and is proudly sponsored by the Heart Of England Cooperative Society. Last year the orchestra raised over £1860 for charities including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, UNICEF and Global Care.

Ticket prices are £10 adults, £7.50 concessions, £1 children under 16. Available on the door or book in advance: