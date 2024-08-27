(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) CleverTap's AI-based Recommendation Engine helps Eatigo achieve 100% growth in reservations



Award-winning restaurant reservation Eatigo, collaborates with CleverTap - the all-in-one engagement platform, to enhance customer engagement and boost reservations. Through CleverTap's AI-powered recommendations engine, Eatigo was able to offer its users relevant and timely recommendations with precision, ensuring higher conversions. The platform's orchestration and analytics capabilities enabled Eatigo to coordinate complex, multi-channel marketing campaigns at scale and track the performance of its campaigns.



Set up in 2013 with a mission to“connect empty tables with empty stomachs”, Eatigo is a leading online reservation platform. The brand has expanded rapidly, seating over 6 million diners, and accumulated over 6000 restaurants across Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

By harnessing CleverTap's AI/ML-powered capability suite: Clever, Eatigo was able to hyper-personalize its engagement through more than 10 automations and nearly 100 journeys. As a result, Eatigo's users were 2X more likely to make reservations. Additionally, CleverTap's Liquid tag and journey features enable Eatigo to create omni-channel experiences capturing diner's attention and driving reservations.



Commenting on the collaboration, Surakan Kittiperakorn, Regional Marketing Lead, Eatigo said, “Collaborating with CleverTap has granted us access to their comprehensive and dynamic suite of capabilities, enabling us to achieve our goals and grow our business in the Southeast Asia region. Utilizing CleverTap for local campaigns has helped us craft personalized marketing campaigns and messaging that resonates deeply with our users. The precision and efficiency of their AI-powered recommendations have significantly boosted our engagement metrics, allowing us to connect diners with the perfect dining experiences. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to innovate and grow with the support of CleverTap's robust platform.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap, said, “In today's highly competitive restaurant industry, customer engagement and personalized experiences are crucial for success. At CleverTap, we understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in this sector and are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive growth and customer satisfaction. Our AI-powered platform enables companies like Eatigo to harness the power of data to create tailored marketing strategies that resonate with their audience. We are thrilled to support Eatigo in their mission to enhance the dining experience and are excited to see the impact our collaboration has had on their reservation rates."



Eatigo leveraged CleverTap's AI-based recommendation engine to tackle a few obstacles. When the customer cancels their reservation, the engine comes up with 5 other options to increase conversion rates. If another user scrolls through the options but doesn't make a reservation, the engine offers custom suggestions to convince them. Furthermore, CleverTap's engine proactively reaches out to customers who made their last reservation a month ago, via a multi-channel approach to increase the chances of their return to the app.



About Eatigo

Eatigo, founded in 2013, is committed to connecting "empty tables with empty stomachs" by providing a rich selection of dining options through its online reservation platform. With a strong presence in Southeast Asia, Eatigo serves regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

By offering time-based discounts of up to 50%, Eatigo enables diners to enjoy high-quality dining experiences at affordable prices. Its unique, time-slot-based yield management solution also helps restaurants increase revenue during off-peak hours. In 2023, Eatigo merged with FunNow, joining the FUNNOW Group and further solidifying its leadership in the lifestyle booking and digital services sector.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Domino's, Levis, Jio, Papa John's, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.

Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta.

