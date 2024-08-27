Renowned education leader Amanda Spielman joins GEMS Education as Chair of new Academic Council

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has appointed Amanda Spielman, former Chief Inspector for the UK’s Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services, and Skills (Ofsted), as the Chair of its newly formed Academic Council.



Spielman, who served as Chief Inspector for the English independent inspectorate of schools over the course of seven distinguished years from 2017 to 2023, brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise across all aspects of education, making her one of the most respected educationalists and school strategists globally.



In her new role at GEMS, Spielman will oversee the Academic Council, which is tasked with acting as a board advisory group, providing oversight, advice, and guidance on the standards and provision within the GEMS network. The Council will ensure that content delivered in schools, and the modes of delivery, reflect best practice from around the world, reinforcing GEMS’ reputation as one of the leading private K-12 school operators in the world.



Speaking about her appointment, Spielman said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chair of the GEMS Education Academic Council, working with the board and senior executives to support their continued efforts to improve and develop GEMS schools.”



During her time at Ofsted, Spielman redesigned inspection – a powerful lever in the English system – to emphasise the substance of education and integrity of delivery, in the context of constructive professional dialogue between inspectors and the institutions they inspect.



Previously Spielman was Chair of Ofqual, the English regulator of qualifications and assessments, where she oversaw a full programme of successful reforms to GCSEs and A-levels. She now advises on education and regulatory projects in the UK and internationally and is also a trustee of the Victoria and Albert Museum.



Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, Mr Sunny Varkey said: “We are delighted to welcome Amanda Spielman to GEMS Education. Her unparallelled experience, expertise, and leadership in education will undoubtedly drive our schools to new heights.



“With Amanda at the helm of our Academic Council, an important new body comprising world-class experts in various aspects of school education, we know that GEMS will remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence, which have been the hallmark of our schools that have served generations of students for 65 years in the UAE and beyond.”



The Academic Council will play a crucial role in monitoring and reviewing the impact of educational policies and practices across the GEMS network. Its scope encompasses a wide range of areas, including curriculum and qualifications, assessment, educational technologies, inclusion, innovation, quality assurance, teaching and learning, and wellbeing.



The Council comprises key individuals from across the GEMS group representing education technology, wellbeing, assessment, curriculum, pedagogy, children’s services, as well as every stage of school including Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Primary, Secondary, and Post-16.





