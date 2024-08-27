Slight Temperature Drop With Moderate Conditions Expected Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 27 (Petra) -- A minor decrease in temperatures is forecast for Tuesday, bringing the weather closer to seasonal norms. Most regions of the Kingdom will experience warm conditions, while the desert areas, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see hotter temperatures.Scattered clouds are expected at various altitudes, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming more active.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a further slight decline in temperatures is anticipated Wednesday. The weather will remain warm across most areas, with hotter conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low clouds are expected to appear in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by northwesterly winds at moderate speeds, with occasional gusts.Temperatures will continue to decrease on Thursday and Friday, leading to moderate weather in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain higher temperatures. Low clouds will again be present in the northern and central regions, with northwesterly winds remaining moderate and occasionally brisk.Today's temperatures will range from 33 C to 21 C in East Amman, 31 C to 19 C in West Amman, 30 C to 18 C in the northern highlands, and 29 C to 17 C in the Sharah highlands. In the desert areas, temperatures will vary between 37 C and 22 C, while in the plains, they will range from 34 C to 21 C. The Dead Sea will see temperatures between 40 C and 28 C, and Aqaba between 41 C and 29 C.