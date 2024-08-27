(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a former factory or mill worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm specializes in assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and their lawyers have decades worth of combined experience assisting people exactly like this. The Gori Law Firm also has an office in Tampa, Florida.

The group says, "Many former factory or mill workers who once worked on the east Coast or the Midwest were heavily exposed to asbestos at their workplace, they retired and moved to Florida. Unfortunately, mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer take decades to develop, and these types of workers never expected to get it. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is about 70 years old. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they will know exactly how to help a person like this.

"If your husband or dad is a former factory or mill worker anywhere in Florida and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. When it comes to mesothelioma or asbestos exposure client compensation in Florida the Gori Law Firm has no equal."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.