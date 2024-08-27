Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Police Deploy Tear Gas, Water Cannons In Clash With Protesters (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the Nabanna Abhijan Rally scheduled for Tuesday (August 27), the West Bengal have significantly increased security around the state secretariat, Nabanna, in response to the planned protest over the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Organized by the Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other student groups, the rally seeks to highlight the tragic incident and demand justice. As attempted to move towards the state secretariat, police deployed water cannons and fired tear shells to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes and stone-pelting.

Ahead of the protest, the police had deployed an array of security apparatus, including Vajra vehicles, water cannons, and the Riot Control Force. Containers were strategically placed to block roads leading to the state secretariat, a move intended to prevent the rally from reaching its destination.

After Kolkata, now horror rocks Ratnagiri: Nursing student allegedly raped, auto driver flees scene

The heightened security measures reflect the state's concern about potential unrest, as the protest has already been declared "illegal" by the West Bengal Police. The police have also accused the organizers of attempting to incite widespread disorder in Kolkata.

The Nabanna Abhijan Rally comes in the wake of growing public outrage following the gruesome rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for increased protection for women in the state. The student-led rally seeks to channel this anger into a peaceful yet forceful demand for action from the state government.

In preparation for the rally, the Kolkata Police issued a traffic advisory and implemented several diversions on key routes connecting the city to its surrounding areas. According to the advisory, vehicles coming from Kolaghat along NH 16, intending to use the 2nd Hooghly Bridge, are advised to take Nibedita Setu from Nibra. Similarly, vehicles from Dankuni aiming for the 2nd Hooghly Bridge should also use Nibedita Setu. In a related move, barricades on Howrah Bridge have been welded together to enhance security.

The advisory also suggests that Howrah-bound vehicles from Kolkata intending to use the 2nd Hooghly Bridge or Howrah Bridge should divert to Nibedita Setu. Meanwhile, Kolkata-bound vehicles from Howrah Railway Station can take GT Road and then use Nibedita Setu.

New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know

Adding to the tension, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged the state government not to use force against the protesting students. In a video message, Governor Bose emphasized the Supreme Court's stance on peaceful protests, warning that democracy should not be used to silence the majority.

"Let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors. Democracy cannot silence the majority," he said, repeating his call for restraint from the government.