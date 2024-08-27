Parineeti Chopra Drops Video Of Feeding Lord Krishna's Favourite On Janmashtami

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Parineeti Chopra has shared a throwback of herself visiting Iskcon temple in London.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers, re-shared a video in which we can see her wearing a black outfit, and visiting Iskcon temple in London with 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Rajiv Adatia.

The throwback clip shows Parineeti feeding the cows, and chanting in the temple.

It has a caption: "Praying and chanting with my Indian community here in London, is just what my spiritual soul needed. Away from home, but @jahnavi_harrison brought me right back... what a beauty you are! A big thank you to ISKCON for making my visit so special...Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare HareHare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare... S you @rajivadatia for fixing this day for me, and being my chanting partner!"

Now, Parineeti has again shared the video on her Stories section and wrote: "Happy Janmashtami".

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.