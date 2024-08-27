Rising Public Trust in President Javier Milei's Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent studies from Poliarquía Consultores reveal a notable increase in public trust towards President Javier Milei's administration in Argentina.



As of August, the Confidence (GCI) has climbed to 2.54, marking a 6.8% increase since July. This positive shift follows a period of decline over the previous two months.



The GCI, which evaluates sentiments on a scale from 0 to 5, reflects perceptions across five critical dimensions.







In August, Milei's administration showed improvements in all evaluated areas:







Public interest concern reached 2.15, up by 4.6%.



The overall performance of the government scored 2.20, a 7.0% improvement.



Management of public spending efficiency surged to 2.47, a robust 14.2% increase.



Ratings for officials' honesty rose to 2.85, climbing by 4.5%.

The capability to resolve national issues scored 3.03, improving by 5.6%.



Men have expressed increased confidence in the government this August. The highest approval comes from young adults aged 18 to 29, with those over 50 following.Individuals between 30 to 49 years old showed more reserved evaluations.From a geographic perspective, rural residents displayed the highest confidence, with capital city dwellers being more critical, especially those in the metropolitan regions.Rising Public Trust in President Javier Milei's LeadershipThe August recovery of the GCI indicates a positive trajectory for Milei's government after experiencing a drop of 2.1% in June and 3.7% in July, despite an increase of 2.7% in May.These recent figures exceed those seen under former presidents Mauricio Macri and Alberto Fernández during comparable periods of their presidencies.The methodology behind the GCI involves conducting 1,000 telephone interviews from August 1 to 9, ensuring a robust sample with a margin of error at ±0.063 points.Participants are adults aged 18 and older, spread across 44 cities with populations above 10,000.August's uplift not only bolsters the current government but also enhances its prospects for the 2025 Senate elections.The rising public confidence could greatly influence Argentina's political scene, underscoring the impact of public perception on governance.