Nigerian President announces appointment of new leaders for intelligence, secret police

(MENAFN) On Monday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of new leaders for two of the country’s crucial security agencies, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), following the recent resignations of their former heads. This move is part of Tinubu’s broader strategy to address Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.



Mohammed Mohammed, a seasoned with a notable career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995, has been appointed as the new director-general of the intelligence agency. His extensive experience and distinguished service are expected to bring valuable insights and a fresh perspective to the NIA’s operations.



Adeola Ajayi, who has advanced through the ranks of the DSS over many years, has been named the new director-general of the secret police. Ajayi’s deep familiarity with the agency’s inner workings is anticipated to be a significant advantage in addressing Nigeria’s security issues.



President Tinubu emphasized the importance of these appointments, urging the new leaders to work diligently to enhance the effectiveness of their respective agencies. He highlighted the critical role of intelligence in tackling Nigeria's complex security issues, including insurgency, banditry, and other forms of violence, and called on the new chiefs to reposition the agencies for better results.

