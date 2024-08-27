30 Per Cent Drop In Crime Rate, Claims Afghan Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 27 (IANS) Showcasing significant improvements in national security and public order, Afghanistan's of Interior Affairs, on Tuesday, claimed that there has been a 30 per cent drop in crime rate across the country.

Deputy of Interior Mohammad Nabi Omari, while presenting the Annual Performance Report in Kabul on Tuesday, highlighted that it is for the first time in four decades that citizens of the country are able to live safely and freely between provinces due to enhanced security measures.

Omari said that the ministry's activities are now systematically regulated and managed according to a strategic plan guided by the decrees of Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada and court verdicts.

"The 30 per cent nationwide decrease in crime rate is a testament to the relentless efforts put in by the national forces. To further strengthen security, the ministry has taken steps to professionalise and equip national police training centres, ensuring the police are now fully capable of countering any threats," the minister said.

Going into details, Omari said that 34 kidnappers have been killed and 76 arrested in 250 operations carried out by the security forces to solve kidnapping incidents.

The minister also mentioned that efforts have been intensified to combat the menace of narcotics, leading to the destruction of poppy fields, the treatment of addicts, and stringent legal actions against those involved in the drug trade.

"Over the past year, authorities seized 3,643 tonnes of narcotics, dismantled 790 drug production and processing facilities, and arrested 10,564 suspects. Additionally, 27,891 addicts were referred to treatment centres, and 17,651 hectares of land were cleared of poppy cultivation," the minister informed.

"A large amount of foreign currency - including $1.95 million, €845,000, 4.83 million Saudi Riyals, and 100,000 Dirhams - has also been seized from various airports, and people trying to smuggle it have been put behind bars," the ministry mentioned.

"The authorities also seized 344 kilograms of narcotics and over a kilogram of gold, leading to the arrest of 591 individuals during the last 12 months," said Omari.

In addition to security, the minister emphasised that the ruling regime has made strides in securing economic and developmental projects, facilitating investment opportunities, securing national borders, enhancing public service delivery, and promoting balanced national development.

Advancements were also made in providing public services, including the issuance of passports and traffic documents, responding to natural disaster victims, reducing crime, and regulating the carrying of weapons and vehicles.