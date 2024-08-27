Cyberattack causes significant disruptions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

(MENAFN) A cyberattack has caused significant disruptions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for the third consecutive day, affecting internet, phone, email, and various operational systems. Port of Seattle officials are working diligently to resolve the issue and restore full services. Lance Lyttle, the airport’s aviation managing director, emphasized that efforts are ongoing around the clock to bring necessary systems back online and mitigate the impact on passengers.



The investigation into the cyberattack involves collaboration with external experts and federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection. While specifics about the extent of the outage remain undisclosed, Lyttle assured that TSA’s passenger screening operations have not been disrupted by the attack.



Despite the ongoing issues, some airlines, such as Delta and Alaska Airlines, which operate out of Sea-Tac as a hub, have reported no interruptions to their services. However, the outage has impacted the Port of Seattle's baggage sorting system. Consequently, airlines have advised travelers to avoid checking bags if possible to prevent delays.



Passengers are also advised to allow extra time at the airport and to use airline mobile applications for boarding passes and bag tags to avoid complications. The disruption has led to longer security lines, extended waits at baggage claim, and difficulties in finding assigned gates due to non-functional terminal screens. Port officials have stated that progress is being made to return systems to normal, but a timeline for complete restoration remains uncertain.

