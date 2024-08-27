Trump condemns Harris around disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan

(MENAFN) On Monday, former President Donald used the third anniversary of a attack that killed 13 US to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris, linking her to the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump, who had negotiated the initial deal with the for the US to exit Afghanistan in 2020, has frequently criticized President Joe Biden for the execution of the withdrawal. Despite the deal originating under his administration, Trump has shifted some of the blame to Harris since she became his opponent in the 2024 presidential race.



Speaking at the National Guard Association of the United States in Detroit, Trump, now 78, accused both Harris and Biden of causing the "humiliation" of the US withdrawal, which he claimed has damaged the country's credibility. He vowed that if elected, he would demand the resignations of all senior officials involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal by noon on his inauguration day. Trump's comments underscore his ongoing critique of the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal, which he views as a significant failure.



The chaotic exit unfolded after Taliban forces took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, as the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and its leaders fled. The situation at Kabul's international airport became dire as the US military conducted an unprecedented airlift, evacuating over 120,000 people in a matter of days. On August 26, a suicide bomber attacked the airport’s crowded perimeter, killing 13 American service members and 170 Afghans. The chaotic scenes at the airport, including civilians clinging to departing aircraft, highlighted the desperate and tragic circumstances surrounding the final stages of the withdrawal.



Trump's remarks reflect his continued focus on the withdrawal's perceived failures and his broader criticism of Biden's presidency. As the 2024 election approaches, these issues remain central to Trump's campaign narrative, framing his critiques of the current administration's foreign policy decisions.

