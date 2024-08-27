(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicobacter Pylori Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Helicobacter Pylori Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Helicobacter Pylori Infection report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

TNP-2198: TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) Limited

Rifasutenizole (TNP-2198) is a new molecule entity discovered and developed by TenNor specifically for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Its multi-targeting synergistic mechanism delivers low drug resistance frequencies, maintaining excellent bactericidal activities against H. pylori strains isolated from various regions. Rifasutenizole has the potential to streamline the eradication regimes of H. pylori so as to improve the compliance and enable a seamless connection to the urea breath test (UBT), rendering the possibility of carrying out screening-eradication on large scale. TenNor conducted a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, bismuth-containing quadruple therapy-controlled Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Rifasutenizole in the primary treatment of patients with H. pylori infection.

SVT1C4610: Servatus Biopharmaceuticals

SVT1C4610 is a live biotherapeutic type of drug. Its mechanism include Bacteria replacements, gastrointestinal microbiome modulators. Its main therapeutic area is infectious disease control. Currently, the drug is in phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Helicobacter Pylori Infection drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Helicobacter Pylori Infection. The companies which have their Helicobacter Pylori Infection drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) Limited.

Phases

This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of:



Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Drugs have been categorized under various product types, like:



Mono

Combination Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Helicobacter Pylori Infection therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Helicobacter Pylori Infection drugs.

Key Players



TenNor Therapeutics (Suzhou) Limited

Servatus Biopharmaceuticals TenNor Therapeutics Inc.

Key Products



TNP-2198

SVT-1C4610 TNP-2092

