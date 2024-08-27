(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Dialysis 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The renal dialysis market is forecasted to grow by USD 64.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, growing geriatric population, and lack of kidney donors.

This study identifies the rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training and focus on miniaturization and wearable technology for CKD patients will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The renal dialysis market is segmented as below:



By End-user



In-Center dialysis

Home dialysis

By Type



Hemodialysis



Peritoneal

Others

By Region



North America



Asia



Europe Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading renal dialysis market vendors.

Also, the renal dialysis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AngioDynamics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B.Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

DaVita Inc.

Dialysis Clinic Inc.

Diaverum AB

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Nxstage Medical Inc.

Physidia

Satellite Healthcare Inc.

STERIS plc

Toray Industries Inc. US Renal Care

