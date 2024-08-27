عربي


NEON EQUITY: Eva Katheder New Member Of The Supervisory Board


8/27/2024 4:23:49 AM

NEON EQUITY: Eva Katheder new member of the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt, August 27, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) announces that the Frankfurt District Court has appointed Eva Katheder as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the company's request. She succeeds Prof. Dr. Karl-Georg Loritz, who has resigned his mandate for personal reasons. With Eva Katheder, NEON EQUITY has gained a proven expert with many years of experience in the field of private equity and venture capital for the Supervisory Board. The business economist and owner of a consulting company previously held management positions at DIH Deutsche Industrie Holding GmbH and in management functions at the international retail group Tengelmann in the areas of strategic planning, controlling and market research. As Managing Director of DIH /HMD Investco S.à.r.l., Luxembourg, Eva Katheder was responsible for (re)structuring, corporate development and M&A projects, among other things. Katheder is currently also a member of several supervisory boards, including those of companies with a focus on green energy and digitalization.

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

