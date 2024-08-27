MSMEPCI To Create Job Opportunities For 10,000 Young People In Nagaland

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kohima, Aug 27 (KNN) The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council of India (MSMEPCI) has announced a bold initiative aimed at creating job opportunities for approximately 10,000 young people in Nagaland.

This declaration was made by MSMEPCI National Chairman Pradeep Mishra Sarkar during an orientation and interaction program held at de Oriental Grande, Kohima.

The event, themed "Our is that with you there should be employment in every household and every hand," highlighted the council's commitment to fostering economic growth in the region. Sarkar emphasised the potential ripple effect of MSME development, stating that it could benefit the entire populace.

Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor for Industries and Commerce, noted the significant growth in Nagaland's industrial sector, which has risen fr0m 2.83 per cent in 2012 to an impressive 13.3 per cent in 2023. However, she pointed out that youth involvement in the business sector remains a major challenge.

According to recent data, Nagaland currently boasts 25,878 registered enterprises, including 233 small enterprises and 18 medium enterprises. This indicates a gradual shift in the state's economy, which has traditionally been dominated by retail and trade.

Sarkar outlined several key initiatives during the event. He announced that MSMEPCI would prioritise Nagaland for support and assistance, ensuring that the state receives the necessary resources to drive economic growth.

The council plans to implement a 100-day agenda featuring schemes like KRGS, RTGS, and Nari Shakti, with a particular focus on women's empowerment.

To ensure widespread implementation, MSMEPCI will establish chapters across various districts in Nagaland. Each district will have between 64 to 100 selected members who will be responsible for driving the success of these programs at the local level.

Sarkar also emphasised the need to improve communication about government schemes, addressing the current gap that often prevents benefits fr0m reaching their intended recipients.

The council aims to provide comprehensive guidance to youth applying for various schemes, helping them navigate potential obstacles in the application process.

This hands-on approach is expected to increase the success rate of applications and ensure that more young people can access available opportunities.

Additionally, MSMEPCI State Chairman Lanuakum Jamir announced plans to recruit talented artisans during upcoming recruitment processes. This initiative aims to preserve and promote traditional crafts while creating employment opportunities in the sector.

