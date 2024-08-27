Securekloud Soars As The Most Innovative Technology Company At CISO India Connect & Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India SecureKloud Technologies , a frontrunner in cloud security solutions, has been awarded

" The Most Innovative Company " in the SaaS category at the esteemed CISO India Connect & Awards held in Mumbai . This prestigious accolade highlights SecureKloud's unwavering commitment to advancing and meeting the complex security challenges faced by today's businesses.



Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy, Chief Revenue Officer, SecureKloud Technologies, receiving the award for "The Most Innovative Technology Company"

at the CISO India Connect & Awards held in Mumbai





The CISO India Connect & Awards is a premier event in the cybersecurity domain, bringing together industry experts and innovators from across India. The awards celebrate companies and individuals who are driving excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, honoring those who have made significant contributions to the industry.





SecureKloud's success is built on its cutting-edge cloud platform, which allows organizations to deploy cloud infrastructure up to ten times faster while maintaining full security and compliance. The platform is highly automated, offering businesses the ability to scale their operations efficiently and at a fraction of the traditional cost. SecureKloud's solutions also enable seamless data sharing and collaboration, empowering organizations to make insight-driven decisions while retaining full control over their intellectual property.





In addition to cloud transformation, SecureKloud specializes in managed services and cybersecurity. Their approach to cloud transformation includes the development of production-ready cloud infrastructure that accelerates innovation and ensures cloud excellence. The services simplify IT operations and optimize cloud management, allowing businesses to scale more effectively. SecureKloud's robust security and compliance frameworks provide continuous protection for cloud infrastructures, ensuring they remain secure and compliant with industry standards.





"We are honored by this recognition. This award reaffirms our dedication to developing cutting-edge technology in the field of SaaS and inspires us to create even more innovative solutions for the future," said Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureKloud . "This award is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and the tireless efforts of our team, who are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver the most advanced cloud security solutions. At SecureKloud, we're not just safeguarding data-we're shaping the future of cybersecurity by integrating cutting-edge AI and machine learning into our frameworks. Our vision is to lead the industry in proactive security measures, ensuring that our clients can not only meet today's challenges but anticipate and overcome the threats of tomorrow, operating with complete confidence in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."





Looking ahead, SecureKloud is committed to leading the future of cybersecurity by integrating advanced AI and machine learning technologies into its cloud security frameworks. These innovations will not only enhance real-time threat response but also anticipate and mitigate potential vulnerabilities, positioning SecureKloud as a key player in the evolving digital landscape.





About SecureKloud Technologies

SecureKloud Technologies is a global Cloud & Security solutions provider and Next Generation Cloud MSP, publicly traded on the Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). SecureKloud offers secure cloud solutions and AI that enable organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the cloud, meeting GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX, and GLB compliance requirements. The CloudEdge platform integrates automation, security, governance, and validation for regulatory compliance, reducing costs and accelerating time to market. As a recognized leader in digital transformation, SecureKloud focuses on cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, and data management, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era.