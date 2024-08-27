Iranian president meets with Qatari PM to discuss methods to maintain regional stability

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar's Prime Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks in Tehran focusing on regional developments and strategies to maintain stability amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. Their discussions were centered on enhancing security and stability in the region, as well as exploring solutions to the current crisis.



The Qatari Foreign reported that Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to Tehran was part of broader efforts involving Qatar, the US, and Egypt to broker a cease-fire and facilitate a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. These mediation attempts have faced significant challenges, notably due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands for a halt to the conflict.



Meanwhile, the situation has intensified with Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, marking the most severe attack since the conflict between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah escalated on October 8, 2023. The Israeli military stated that these strikes were in response to an anticipated rocket barrage from Hezbollah, which has already retaliated by launching hundreds of rockets into Israel.



The broader conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza, with over 40,400 Palestinians reported killed and much of the territory in ruins. Iran has also pledged retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, adding to the regional tensions.

