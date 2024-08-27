Mytomorrows And Pancreatic Cancer Europe Partner To Support Pancreatic Cancer Patients In Accessing Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership with the European patient advocacy group furthers myTomorrows' mission to expand access to all possible options for patients suffering from a variety of life-threatening illnesses

myTomorrows , a global company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced a new partnership with Pancreatic Cancer Europe , a multi-stakeholder that brings together experts from all over Europe with a common interest and willingness to improve care for patients with pancreatic cancer. Through the new partnership, Pancreatic Cancer Europe (PCE) will utilize myTomorrows' vast database of ongoing clinical trials to equip patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals with up-to-date, accessible information about pre-approval treatments that may be relevant to them.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths, with a life expectancy of only 6-12 months at time of diagnosis and a 5-year survival rate of only 10%. The many challenges associated with pancreatic cancer include a lack of awareness about the disease among the public, difficulty in diagnosis, which is late, treatment resistance to chemo and radiation therapy, poor survival rates, and limited treatments. Therefore, it is crucial for patients to be as accurately and thoroughly informed as possible about their treatment options – especially clinical trials, which are often difficult to find, understand, and navigate.

For pancreatic cancer patients, their loved ones, and the Health Care Professionals (HPCs) who treat them, the partnership will ease the process of identifying and understanding the existing clinical trial options. In doing so, it will enable them to make the best possible decisions about their treatment, with myTomorrows' expert patient navigators demystifying the complexities of clinical trials and supporting patients and their families throughout the process. A new clinical trial search tool, which will be featured on the Pancreatic Cancer Europe website, will make it even easier and quicker to search for relevant treatment options across myTomorrows' vast database of ongoing clinical trials worldwide.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Pancreatic Cancer Europe, an organisation that works tirelessly to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, promote advancements in treatments, and empower European member organisations to better address the relevant issues regarding the disease," said Dr. Michel van Harten, CEO of myTomorrows. "Collaborating with leading patient advocacy groups like PCE helps us extend our reach to more patients in need and empower them to navigate their treatment journeys with more confidence and knowledge, while enabling pharmaceutical companies to expand access throughout the drug development cycle."

"This new partnership is an important step in the persistent fight against pancreatic cancer," said Prof. Alfredo Carrato, Chair of Pancreatic Cancer Europe. "The innovative myTomorrows platform will support patients suffering from pancreatic cancer, their caregivers and their treating physicians by significantly easing the process of accessing and navigating clinical trials, another opportunity for them, enabling a more informed and proactive approach to treatment of this devastating disease."

To learn more about available clinical trials and the people impacted by pancreatic cancer including patients, their caregivers, and physicians click here .

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enable a comprehensive search of clinical trials databases worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 5,000 patients and 500 physicians in over 80 countries to date.

About Pancreatic Cancer Europe:

Pancreatic Cancer Europe is a European multi-stakeholder platform which aims at bringing together experts from all over Europe including academics, physicians, politicians, patient groups and journalists with a common interest and willingness to improve care for patients with pancreatic cancer.





