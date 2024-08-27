Enervenue Accelerates Australian Expansion With AVID Group Master Supply Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Perth-based solutions provider plans to install EnerVenue's high-efficiency long-duration Energy Storage VesselsTM at its site and across customers' commercial, mining, industrial, and microgrid locations

FREMONT, Calif. and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue , a company pioneering the commercial deployment of high-efficiency metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles, today announced a Master Agreement with AVID Group , an energy solutions provider serving Australia and West Africa. The partnership with AVID is EnerVenue's first Master Supply Agreement with an Australian energy provider and extends EnerVenue's growing reach in the country.



AVID and EnerVenue agreed to install EnerVenue's fourth-generation Energy Storage Vessels (ESV-4) at AVID's own Perth-based manufacturing site and make EnerVenue storage solutions available to customers for use in their own commercial, mining, industrial, and microgrid applications. AVID plans to install and integrate EnerVenue technology at customer sites across Australia, and EnerVenue plans to provide in-country technical, sales, and after-sales support.

EnerVenue's unique technology is especially well-suited for AVID and its customers, many of which have remote commercial microgrids and use cases within the mining and industrial sectors. Energy Storage Vessels offer long-duration cycling and can cycle continuously without rest or at various intervals-providing the flexibility to adapt to daily or seasonal changes. Energy Storage Vessels are also ultra-low maintenance, and do not require augmentation like lithium-ion chemistries. Considering the costs and complexities of delivering parts and experts to service remote mining, industrial, and microgrid locations, the near-set-and-forget resilience of EnerVenue's solution delivers a lower levelized cost of storage (LCOS) and eliminates the most acute legacy challenges of operating battery systems at these sites.

For remote industrial customers reliant on diesel fuel to run their operations, Energy Storage Vessels offer significant advantages by integrating with power generation sources to reduce fuel requirements, making total fuel costs more predictable, and reducing fuel supply and transportation risks. A wide operating temperature range also results in reduced HVAC needs, which further minimizes expenses and simplifies operations.

For energy users looking to meet sustainability goals and carbon reduction requirements, EnerVenue's battery technology offers a simpler, safer, and highly efficient energy storage solution to take full advantage of renewable energy applications.

“EnerVenue's technology underscores our commitment to helping businesses achieve their near- and long-term energy management goals through proven, innovative, and sustainable solutions,” said Jake van Rensburg, Chief Operating Officer, AVID Group.“The installation of Energy Storage Vessels at our own manufacturing site promises to significantly reduce our peak-time energy costs, while showcasing the technology's operational excellence. Once that installation is complete, the site will serve as a reference for our partners to see, firsthand, the wide-ranging benefits of this advanced energy storage solution and the opportunities available for their own applications.”

“As we continue expansion into Australia, we are proud to support AVID's strategy as a sustainability-focused energy solution provider,” said Randall Selesky, Chief Revenue Officer, EnerVenue.“AVID customers with remote commercial, industrial, mining, and microgrid use cases will realize especially transformative benefits due to the resiliency and reduced operational expenses our technology offers. We look forward to a long, collaborative relationship with the AVID team.”

Energy Storage Vessels offer ultra-long life, high efficiency, and flexibility via a configurable and scalable product architecture. In stark contrast to lithium-ion for stationary applications, metal-hydrogen Energy Storage Vessels deliver enhanced fire safety and are more readily recyclable, providing a superior choice to lithium-ion storage systems.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds the industry's most flexible energy storage solutions for large-scale and long-duration applications. The company's Energy Storage Vessels are simple, durable, and exhibit superior safety. Based on technology proven over decades under extreme conditions, Energy Storage Vessels are virtually maintenance-free and are designed to exceed a 30,000-cycle life. EnerVenue solutions are redefining how energy stakeholders view battery storage.

