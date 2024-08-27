(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merger and (M&A) Deals in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Diagnostics 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deals in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Diagnostics provides details of the latest merger and acquisition (M&A) agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 2,269 M&A agreements from January 2020 to June 2024.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter M&A deals. The majority of deals are acquisitions whereby the acquirer acquires the target company in a cash and/or equity transaction.

Merger and acquisition is a constant activity within the biopharma sector. In the past, biopharma companies have sought to merge or acquire competitor companies in order to achieve critical mass both in R&D and sales and marketing, thus ensuring continued growth and dominance in a highly competitive and global marketplace.

In 1987, the largest ten companies were responsible for approximately twelve percent of global pharmaceutical sales. By 2002, this figure had become nearly fifty percent. This concentration was principally due to big pharma mega mergers.

The rewards offered for the successful marketing and sale of a blockbuster drug are enormous, therefore it is not surprising to see big pharma seeking ways of maximizing returns. Licensing has often been a means of achieving such global presence, but increasingly big pharma has sought to acquire its way into the major pharmaceutical markets. Until recently the mega merger was a popular means of growing presence globally; however the last few years have seen a concentration on smaller acquisitions to bolster R&D pipelines.

This report focuses on M&A between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, big biotech-big biotech, big biotech - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.

This report contains links to M&A deal records since 2020, including where available online copies of actual merger and acquisition contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by biopharma companies and their partners.

The report begins with an orientation on M&A dealmaking and business activities, starting with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 analyzes trends in M&A and discusses the merits of different deal types. Chapter 3 gives an overview of M&A deal structures, including numerous case studies for better understanding.

Chapter 4 reviews major M&A deals since 2020, listing them by headline value and providing links to agreement contracts via the SEC. Chapter 5 highlights the top 50 most active biopharma companies in M&A, also offering access to related contract documents.

Chapter 6 delves into the financials of M&A deals announced since 2020, offering benchmark data and specific deal financials. Finally, Chapter 7 provides a detailed review of M&A deals with available contract documents, linking each deal to an online version of the contract for easy access.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in M&A deal making since 2020. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by M&A company A-Z, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about M&A partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.

M&A Deals in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Diagnostics provides the reader with the following key benefits:



Understand M&A deal trends since 2020

Browse 2,269 M&A deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Understand agreed financial terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus

Leading M&A deals by value

Most active M&A dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into M&A deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms Save hundreds of hours of research time

In M&A Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Industry sector Therapeutic area

Analyzing actual company agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise merger or acquisition terms agreed between the parties?

What is the plan of merger and how will it be implemented?

What is actually being acquired by the acquiring company?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

What are conditions of merger or acquisition?

What are the rights of shareholders and dissenters?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for what in the acquisition?

How is confidentiality and publicity managed?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from acquisition to acquisition? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in M&A dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between merger and acquisition deals

2.3. Trends in M&A deals since 2020

2.3.1. M&A dealmaking by year since 2020

2.3.2. M&A dealmaking by industry sector since 2020

2.3.3. M&A dealmaking by therapy area since 2020

2.3.4. M&A dealmaking by most active company since 2020

2.4. Key M&A trends

2.5. Option to acquire the new acquisition?

2.6. When M&A can be useful

2.7. Attributes of M&A deals

2.7.1. M&A as an alternative to IPO

2.8. Partnering deals with M&A component

2.8.1. Partnering as a precursor to M&A

2.8.2. Equity as part of partnering deal

2.8.3. Conversion of partnership to acquisition

2.8.4. But M&A is not always the route followed

2.9. Big pharma mega mergers - are we at the end of the road?

2.9.1. Growth of Johnson & Johnson through M&A

2.9.2. Growth of Novartis through M&A

2.10. Accessing innovation through M&A

2.10.1. Big pharma acquisitions of small companies

2.10.2. Medium and small biopharma - use of M&A

2.10.3. Using M&A to build a company

2.10.4. Emergence of biotech-biotech mergers

2.11. The emerging role of private equity in M&A

2.12. Implementing M&A transactions

2.13. Joint ventures as alternative to M&A

2.14. The future of M&A in biopharma

Chapter 3 - Overview of M&A deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component acquisition deals

3.3. Pure M&A agreement structure

3.4. Acquisition as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.5. Merger agreements

Chapter 4 - Leading M&A deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top M&A deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active M&A dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active M&A dealmakers

Chapter 6 - M&A contract directory since 2020

6.1. Introduction

6.2. M&A deals with contracts since 2020

Deal Directory

Deal Directory - M&A deals by company A-Z

Deal Directory - M&A deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

