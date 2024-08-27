(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The injectable drug delivery devices market was valued at USD 19.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 37.22 billion by 2030.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



Market size analysis for current market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key product/services/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the injectable drug delivery devices market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitor in the injectable drug delivery devices market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for market growth in the coming future?

The major drivers driving the demand for injectable drug delivery devices are the rising incidences of chronic conditions, for instance, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders among others, an increase in the demand for self-injectors, a rise in biologics and biosimilar market and the increasing need and demand for patient compliance to treatment and the rising innovations and technological advancement in this arena.

North America is expected to dominate the overall injectable drug delivery devices market during the forecast period, 2024 to 2030. This domination is due to the increasing numbers of chronic diseases, rising research and developments, and increasing government initiatives to improve awareness about chronic conditions and the rise in healthcare spending.

Some of the key market players operating in the injectable drug delivery devices market include Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Antares Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1 The United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 Japan

4.4 China

5. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Key Factors Analysis

5.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders among others

5.1.2 Increase in biologics and biosimilar market

5.1.3 Rising need and demand for patient compliance to treatment

5.1.4 Rising innovations and technological advancement

5.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1 Certain side effects caused due to the nanoparticles of the drug delivery system

5.2.2 High cost associated with advanced injectable drug delivery devices

5.3 Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising demand for disposable injecting devices and prefilled syringes

6. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Assessment

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Self-injectors

7.1.2 Needle-free Injectors

7.1.3 Auto Injectors

7.1.4 Wearable Injectors

7.1.5 Insulin Pens

7.2 By Drug Loading

7.2.1 Pre filled devices

7.2.2 Fillable Devices

7.3 By Reusability

7.3.1 Reusable Devices

7.3.2 Disposable Devices

7.4 By On Site Delivery

7.4.1 Intramuscular

7.4.2 Intradermal

7.4.3 Subcutaneous

7.5 By End-User

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Specialty Clinics

7.5.3 Home care settings

7.6 By Geography

7.6.1 North America

7.6.1.1 United States Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.1.2 Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.1.3 Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.2.1 France Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2.2 Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2.3 United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2.4 Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2.5 Spain Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.2.6 Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific

7.6.3.1 China Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3.2 Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3.3 India Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3.4 Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3.5 South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.4.1 Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.4.2 Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

7.6.4.3 South America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2021-2030)

8. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Company and Product Profiles

8.1 Eli Lilly and Company

8.2 Biocon

8.3 Becton, Dickinson & Company

8.4 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

8.5 Johnson & Johnson

8.6 Antares Pharma

8.7 AbbVie Inc.

8.8 Pfizer Inc.

8.9 Mylan N.V.

8.10 Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

8.11 Emperra GmbH

8.12 Gerresheimer AG

8.13 SCHOTT AG

8.14 Terumo Corporation

8.15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900