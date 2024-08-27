US stock exchanges show mixed start after week of solid gains on Monday

(MENAFN) On Monday, major US stock exchanges experienced a mixed start following a week of solid gains. The Industrial Average saw an increase of 205 points, or 0.5 percent, reaching 41,379 by 10:18 a.m. EDT (1418 GMT). This positive movement follows a strong performance last week, during which the blue-chip gained 1.3 percent.



In contrast, the experienced a slight decline, falling almost four points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,630. Despite this drop, the index had risen by 1.45 percent the previous week. Similarly, the Composite also faced losses, dropping 113 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,763. The tech-heavy index had increased by 1.4 percent last week.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," climbed 2.8 percent to 16.30. The 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 0.34 percent, settling at 3.795 percent. The US dollar index saw a modest increase of 0.1 percent to 100.82, while the euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to USD1.1168.



In the commodities markets, precious metals saw gains, with gold rising 0.2 percent to USD2,517 per ounce and silver also up by 0.2 percent to USD29.89 per ounce. Oil prices surged more than 2.6 percent, with Brent crude at USD80.22 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD77.20 per barrel.

