عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Moldova

Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Moldova


8/27/2024 4:03:16 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

MENAFN27082024000067011011ID1108604410


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search