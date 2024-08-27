QIB Achieves PCI DSS Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Islamic (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, is pleased to announce it has received the Payment Card Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. This significant certification underscores QIB's commitment to achieving the highest standards of cybersecurity and the protection of sensitive cardholder data.

The PCI DSS certification is a globally recognised standard for secure payment processing. By obtaining this certification, QIB demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the security and integrity of transactions and safeguarding customer information against cyber threats. PCI DSS applies to all entities that store, process, and, or transmit cardholder data. Commenting on this achievement, Rakesh Sanghvi, QIB's Group Chief Risk Officer, said:“Receiving the PCI DSS certification is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity and customer data protection. This certification underscores our commitment to offering secure, reliable financial services, and it is a clear indication of QIB's dedication to creating a banking experience through advanced products and services. Our focus on maintaining PCI DSS v4.0 compliance is driven by our commitment to safeguarding our customers'' data, ensuring that every transaction is protected to the highest standards.”