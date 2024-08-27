Notice On Concluded Hotel Management Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Orkela," entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer ), whose securities (the Bonds ) are listed and admitted to trading on the List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus ).

The Issuer wishes to inform you that its affiliated entity, UAB“Pakeira,” has entered into a Hotel Management Agreement with Apex Alliance Hotel Management, UAB (legal entity code 304231032, registered address: Šeimyniškių g. 19-301, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania). Pursuant to this Hotel Management Agreement, Apex Alliance Hotel Management, UAB will assume management responsibilities for the AC Hotel by Marriott located within the building complex developed at Vasario 16 str. 1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

