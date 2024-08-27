Mars' lake was larger than any on Earth? Here's what we know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mars once hosted vast lakes billions of years ago, but as its climate turned cold and its atmosphere thinned, these lakes dried up. Among them, Lake Eridania stood out as the largest known lake on the Red Planet. Recent images from the Mars Express spacecraft reveal this ancient lakebed in unprecedented detail, showcasing a colossal water body that dwarfs any lake on Earth. This discovery provides a window into Mars' watery past and its geologic features

Mars once had vast lakes, with Lake Eridania being largest. Recent images from the Mars Express spacecraft reveal this ancient lakebed, surpassing any Earth lake in size and volume

Lake Eridania, identified by the Mars Express spacecraft, was the largest lake on Mars. Spanning over a million square kilometers (386,000 square miles)

At its peak, Lake Eridania was about three times larger than the Caspian Sea, Earth's largest inland body of water

The lakebed, located in Caralis Chaos, is filled with raised mounds formed by Martian winds. These features emerged as dust, once covered by water, dried out

Caralis Chaos, where Lake Eridania is, showcases chaotic terrain with mountains, cracks, and volcanic features. The region's complex geology includes the Sirenum Fossae faults

Despite being dry for billions of years, Caralis Chaos still shows signs of water activity. Central craters with carved valleys, other features indicate water might have lingered

Mars' water likely vanished due to its thin atmosphere and cold climate. With insufficient atmospheric pressure to retain liquid water, Mars experienced a dramatic reduction

Recent studies suggest that much of Mars' water, including that of Lake Eridania, might have retreated underground. Evidence points to a vast reservoir of water still existing

Its discovery offers crucial insights into Mars' ancient climate and geologic history, contributing to our understanding of the planet's past