Mukesh Ambani Slips To 12Th Place On 2024 World's Richest List; Find Out Who Overtook Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh Ambani, previously ranked 11th on the world's richest list, has dropped to 12th place. This article explores the reasons behind this shift and who has overtaken him.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, holds a prominent position as the richest person in India and Asia. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of leading USA AI chip maker Nvidia, has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to secure the 11th spot.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Ambani and Huang have a net worth of $113 billion. However, Huang is ahead by a few dollars. At the close of the market last Friday, Huang's net worth increased by $4.73 billion, while Ambani's net worth increased by $12.1 million.

Nvidia's shares have risen sharply this year. This has made Huang the highest-earning billionaire this year. His net worth has increased by $69.3 billion this year. He is followed by Mark Zuckerberg. Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has increased by $59.5 billion this year.

Zuckerberg is ranked fourth on the world's richest list with a net worth of $188 billion. Here is the list of the top 10 richest people in the world. First place is Elon Musk - Net worth - $244 billion, 2nd place is Bernard Arnault - Net worth - $201 billion.

3rd place Jeff Bezos - Net worth - $200 billion, 4th place Bill Gates, - Net worth - $159 billion, 5th place Larry Ellison - Net worth - $154 billion, 6th place Larry Page - Net worth - $149 billion.

Furthermore, 7th place Steve Ballmer - Net worth - $145 billion, 8th place Warren Buffett, - Net worth - $143 billion, 9th place Sergey Brin - Net worth - $141 billion and Gautam Adani with a net worth of $104 billion is ranked 15th in the list.