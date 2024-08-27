Nabanna Abhijan Rally: High Security In Kolkata Guv Ananda Bose Urges State 'Not To Use Power' On Peaceful Protestors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In response to the Nabanna Abhijan Rally scheduled for Tuesday to protest the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal have reinforced security around the state secretariat, "Nabanna."

Ahead of the protest, police have deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area, and have used containers to block roads.

On Monday, the West Bengal Police declared the Nabanna Abhijan Rally, which aims to reach the state secretariat, as“illegal” and labelled it an attempt to provoke widespread unrest in Kolkata.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan Rally,' organized by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other groups, is set to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

In anticipation of the rally, the Kolkata Police have issued a traffic advisory and implemented diversions on several routes connecting the city to surrounding areas.

What does the traffic advisory say?

As per the traffic advisory, the vehicles coming from the Kolaghat side along NH 16, who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail of Nibedita Setu from Nibra for going towards Kolkata, while the vehicles coming from the Dankuni side, who intend to avail of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail Nibedita Setu for going towards Kolkata.

Moreover, barricades on Howrah Bridge being welded together as a security measure.

Howrah-bound vehicles from Kolkata intending to use the 2nd Hooghly Bridge or Howrah Bridge should use Nibedita Setu, while Kolkata-bound vehicles from Howrah Railway Station aiming for the same bridges can take GT Road and use Nibedita Setu.

Traffic restrictions are in place on several routes, including:

Kona Expressway between Nibra and 2nd Hooghly Bridge

Andul Road between Alampur and Lakshmi Narayantala More

GT Road between Mallick Fatak and Betaitala, Mandirtala and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, and Kazipara and 2nd Hooghly Bridge

Foreshore Road from Kazipara to Ramkrishnapur Crossing

Restrictions also apply to:

Howrah Railway Station to Grand Foreshore Road

H.M. Bose Road/RB Setu/HIT Bridge to Howrah Bridge (Kolkata side)

HIT Bridge to RB Setu

M.B. Road to N.S. Road-Mallick Fatak

Governor urges state not to use 'power'

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday urged the state government not to use power to stop the "peaceful protesting students."

He further reminded the state government of the Supreme Court's verdict and said that democracy cannot silence the majority.

In a video message, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said,“In the context of the peaceful protest, announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest by certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors. Democracy cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority! Remember that.”

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(With inputs from ANI)