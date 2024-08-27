Germany Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Immigration After Deadly Attack

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, has emphasized the need for more stringent policies in the wake of a deadly attack in the city of Solingen. He has stated that more“illegal” immigrants will be expelled from the country.

He made these remarks during a visit to the site of the attack in western Germany on Monday, August 26. Scholz laid flowers at the scene in memory of the and described the incident as“terrorism against us,” adding that“we must do everything we can to ensure that those who do not have permission to stay in Germany are sent back to their countries and expelled.”

Last Friday, a 26-year-old Syrian man attacked attendees at a music festival in Solingen with a knife, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries.

The group known as ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that one of its members carried out the act to“avenge Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere.”

Following this attack and similar incidents, Germany's immigration policies have become increasingly stringent against migrants.

The recent attack in Solingen has heightened concerns about German national security and immigration policies.

Chancellor Scholz's firm stance reflects a broader trend toward stricter measures aimed at preventing further violence and ensuring public safety. As the situation evolves, balancing security with humanitarian considerations will be a crucial challenge for the German government.

