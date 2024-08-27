Severe Flooding In Nigeria Kills 49 And Displaces Thousands

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As a result of flooding caused by heavy rains in northeastern Nigeria, 49 people have lost their lives, and dozens more have been injured.

On Monday, August 26th, the Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that the severe rainfall in the northeastern regions of the country had led to flooding, with at least 49 people killed and thousands displaced.

A spokesperson for NEMA stated that the floods have severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba in northeastern Nigeria, with over 41,000 people forced to evacuate their homes.

The official indicated that the situation in the country's northern parts remains critical.

Additionally, the floods have devastated agricultural lands in northeastern Nigeria, affecting approximately 693 hectares of farmland. The heavy rains have exacerbated existing challenges in Nigeria's agricultural sector.

It is noteworthy that Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade in 2022, which resulted in more than 600 deaths and displaced around 1.4 million people.

The recent floods in Nigeria underscore the growing severity of climate-related disasters and their profound impact on communities. Climate change is increasingly contributing to the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as heavy rains and floods, which devastate lives, displace families, and damage crucial agricultural resources.

The plight of affected populations highlights the urgent need for global efforts to address climate change and its consequences, ensuring support and resilience for vulnerable communities facing such dire situations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram