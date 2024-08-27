Soup-stock Noodle House Shine in Paris, Baixiang Chinese Noodles Leading the New Trend of Going Overseas

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BEIJING, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - Recently, with the successful conclusion of the world's largest sports event, the Soup-stock Noodle House of Baixiang Food Paris also had a perfect ending. During the nearly 3 weeks of the event, this Noodle House, with its unique oriental flavor, quickly became popular in the city of Paris, advancing the international dissemination and in-depth exchanges of Chinese food culture. The Soup-stock Noodle House in Paris not only enhances the international popularity and reputation of the Baixiang Food brand, but to a certain extent, it also reflects the results of deep cultivation in overseas markets.







Since its opening, the Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House has become the centre of social media buzz, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to experience. Among the many visitors, LANG Ping, ZHANG Weili, ZOU Shiming and LIU Xiang are some of the most important figures in the sports world, making the Baixiang Soup-stock Noodle House ranked as the new top gastronomic stream in Paris in just three weeks. Up to now, the topic #Baixiang Chinese Noodles Applauds Strength# has accumulatively gained more than 3.28 billion exposures on the whole network.

Founded in 1997, Baixiang Food has been adhering to the original aspiration of making a good bowl of Chinese noodles for 27 years, and constantly breaking through itself. This persistent pursuit of quality has won wide recognition in the international market, successfully acquiring a variety of certificates, including European BRC certification, North American FDA certification, and Halal ARA HALAL certification system. In addition to the pursuit of quality, Baixiang Food also continually improve its international market expansion capabilities. Presently, Baixiang Food's products have been sold to 76 countries and regions, and are favored by consumers all over the world.

As a representative of Chinese national brand, Baixiang Food is committed to propagating Chinese food culture and continuously innovating products to satisfy the taste of global consumers. In the future, Baixiang Food plans to expand the authentic Chinese flavour to more countries and regions, and facilitate global cultural exchanges.

