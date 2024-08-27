Dubai Sports Council Honors Delivery Drivers In A Distinctive Sports Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organized a community sports day for delivery drivers of the companies working in the UAE, for the second successive year.

The sports day took place at the pitches of Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center, as part of“Our Sports Summer Initiative”, lunched by DSC to enable all members in society to participate in sports activities during summertime, and support the organization of sports events, which contribute to the spread of the culture of the exercise of & physical activity in the country among all classes in society.



The event, which honors the delivery drivers' efforts & lauds their eminent community role, was held with participation of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, and in the presence of Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Ms. Fawziya Fraidoon, Head of Community Sports Sec.

Participants enjoyed unique & happy experience during this sports day which was organized by DSC, in recognition to the positive role of this eminent category in society.

The sports day of delivery drivers is a distinctive opportunity to boost ties among delivery companies & respective workers.



The sports day comprised entertaining & sports competitions in five various sports; these were: tug of war, football, volleyball, cricket & arm wrestling. The event was held with participation of 320 delivery drivers from 6 delivery companies; these were: Talabat, Deliveroo, Karim, Noon, Noon Food & Nownow. The initiative brings together all delivery companies to compete in an atmosphere of fun and happiness at one place.

The event included an awareness course, presented by the associates of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services on the basics of first aids and safe driving at roads, aiming to enable participants enjoy additional advantage, besides the remarkable benefits they are going to gain as a result of their participation in the sports competitions.

In conclusion, DSC presented memorial trophies to companies' representatives. Medals & memorial gifts were awarded to all participating workers.

The sports day of delivery drivers was held as part of the annual Initiative of“Our Sports Summer”, launched by DSC, including various sports events taking place in different locations of Dubai and aiming to encourage all classes in society to exercise sport & physical activities during summer season.



DSC collaborates with various public & private sectors to organize several sports events, confirming the importance of the integration of roles among the different entities, aiming to serve the sports community and boost sports variety in order to provide opportunities for sports fans & all society members to take part in various sports competitions taking place in the different locations of the Emirate and to enable all locals & expatriates to exercise their favorite sports, participate in fair competitions & cement mutual relations with counterparts of multi-nationalities. It is worth-mentioning that DSC organized weekly sports day for senior citizens with participation of leaders of Thukher Social Club & in collaboration with the Community Development Authority.

“Our Sports Summer Initiative” takes place at various locations of Dubai and it comprises many exciting events, which vary between beach, snow, aquatic & women sports, besides several sports activities in malls, including basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, padel, cricket, skiing, snow hiking, fitness challenge, running, cycling, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, yoga, esports, aquathlon, karting, powerlifting, boxing, wrestling, bodybuilding, jujitsu, and many other sports.