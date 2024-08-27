Great Success For The Summer Team Games Tournament
Date
8/27/2024 3:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Summer Team Games tournament was successfully concluded with remarkable participation of the youth & junior teams of Dubai clubs; these are Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl & Hatta.
The Tournament was organized by Dubai Sports Council as part of its policy to attract & develop sports talents 2023 – 2033 and to support the clubs' efforts in preparing teams for the competitions of the upcoming sports season 2024 – 2025.
Participants in the Tournament competed in volleyball, basketball & handball competitions.
Al-Nasr Sports Club's Team won 1st place in youth category of the volleyball competition, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli Club's Team in the 2nd place & Al-Wasl counterpart in the 3rd place, while Shabab Al-Ahli Team secured 1st place in juniors' category, followed by Al-Nasr Team in the 2nd place, Al-Wasl in the 3rd place & then Hatta in the 4th place.
Al-Nasr Sports Team won the youth category's title in the basketball competition, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli Team in the 2nd place & A-Wasl in the 3rd place. In juniors' category, Shabab Al-Ahli Team gained 1st place, followed by Al-Nasr Team in the 2nd place & then Al-Wasl came 3rd.
In the handball competition, Al-Wasl Team won 1st place in youth & juniors categories, followed by Shabab Al-Ahli in the 2nd place of both categories, while the UAE Juniors Handball National Team secured 3rd place in youth category & Al-Nasr came 3rd in juniors' category.
The Summer Team Games Tournament was held with participation of 260 players from youth & juniors categories, who competed in 39 matches throughout the three competitions of the Tournament; distributed as follows: 18 matches in basketball competition, 12 matches in handball competition & 9 matches in volleyball competition. The Tournament was played via the round-robin competition system. The volleyball competition took place at Shabab Al-Ahli Club Hall in Qusais, while the basketball competition was scheduled at Al-Nasr Club Hall and the handball competition was held at Al-Wasl Club Hall.
The Tournament's matches contribute to the preparation of clubs' teams for the official competitions, as juniors & youth are provided with unique opportunities to participate in several matches aiming to improve their skills & physical fitness and enrich experiences before the launch of the sports season, and therefore they will be competent to attain remarkable achievements & titles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.