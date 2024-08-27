NSF Launches Specialist Market Insight: A Food Regulatory Gateway To New Market Opportunities

(MENAFN- Pressat) OXFORD, UK, August 27, 2024 – NSF , a leading global public and safety organisation, is excited to announce the launch of its new service, Specialist Insight. NSF's innovative market intelligence service helps food brands avoid the risks of expanding into additional markets and launching new products. By integrating NSF's expert insights and data-driven intelligence powered by RegASK, brands can seamlessly introduce food and beverage products into new territories without worrying about regulatory or hurdles.

“In the increasingly globalised food industry, compliance with laws and regulations is more challenging than ever, especially within markets such as the European Union where divergence in legislation is growing between states,” said Katie Glover, EMEA Regulatory Manager, NSF.“With more than £30M wasted by food manufacturers each year on failed launches and 85 percent of new CGP products failing within two years, the risks of misguided expansion are severe. NSF's Specialist Market Insight empowers brands to navigate these complexities, ensuring they remain compliant and protect their reputation.”

Before expanding into a new market, food brands must familiarise themselves with all regional food safety regulations, import rules and labelling requirements, a process that can take years. The new horizon scanning tool, combined with NSF's extensive experience and industry understanding, helps brands avoid pitfalls and stay ahead of regulatory changes.

“Compliance with food labelling laws and regulations is not just a legal requirement; it also signifies a commitment to providing consumers with safe, high-quality products. Noncompliance can lead to serious consequences, including hefty fines, delays in product launches, recalls and reputational damage,” continued Glover.“With NSF's Specialist Market Insight service ensuring compliance, brands can focus on core business operations, secure in the knowledge that they are meeting regulatory obligations.”

Andrew Dalton, Chief Revenue Officer, RegASK, added,“We are thrilled to partner with NSF on this groundbreaking service. By combining RegASK's cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities with NSF's deep industry expertise, we've created a powerful tool that transforms complex regulatory data into actionable insights. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in helping food brands navigate the intricate global regulatory landscape with unprecedented ease and accuracy.”

This innovative offering comes at a crucial time for the food industry. With geopolitical uncertainties and rapidly evolving consumer preferences, the need for reliable, up-to-date regulatory intelligence has never been greater. This solution is set to revolutionise how food brands navigate the complex landscape of food regulations and de-risk expansions into new markets. By leveraging NSF's expert insights with RegASK's data capabilities and predictive analytics, brands can now easily navigate the intricate web of international food regulations, expand reach, and seize new market opportunities confidently and quickly.

This unique new service begins with thoroughly understanding and defining a brand's requirements. A bespoke Specialist Market Insight Guidebook is tailored to their needs, helping the business navigate varying food regulations by product category, country and state. The tool can address ingredient compliance, regional regulations, front-of-pack nutrition requirements, and food claims, delivering actionable insights. This enables brands to make evidence-based decisions and successfully achieve any expansion goals without risk of product recalls, regulatory burden or reputational risk and ensures consumer safety.

