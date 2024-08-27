Astellas Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Study Of Fezolinetant For VMS In Women With Breast Cancer Receiving Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - HIGHLIGHT 1TM study to evaluate fezolinetant for of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms in women with stage 0-3 hormone receptor positive breast cancer receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy

-

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas

Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced dosing of the first patient in the HIGHLIGHT 1TM Phase 3 pivotal study for fezolinetant, an investigational oral, nonhormonal compound being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) in women with breast cancer receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally, with approximately 2.3 million new cases in 2022.1 Hot flashes and night sweats, also known as VMS, are recognized as the most prominent side effect of adjuvant endocrine therapies used in the treatment of breast cancer. Approximately 77% of breast cancers can be treated with adjuvant endocrine therapies,2 most commonly tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors, and up to 97% of breast cancer patients experience hot flashes or night sweats.3

Marci English, Vice President, Head of BioPharma Development, Astellas

"VMS can adversely affect quality of life, as well as compliance with treatment, for patients with breast cancer taking adjuvant endocrine therapy. We are excited to get the HIGHLIGHT 1 study underway, as currently there are no approved treatments for moderate to severe VMS that can be used by these patients."

About HIGHLIGHT 1

HIGHLIGHT 1 (NCT06440967 ) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase 3 clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of fezolinetant for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS in women with stage 0 to 3 hormone receptor-positive breast cancer who are receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. Approximately 540 participants are planned to be randomized 1:1 to fezolinetant or placebo at up to 100 sites globally. The four coprimary endpoints are change in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe VMS from baseline to weeks 4 and 12. Patients will be treated for 52 weeks with a final evaluation at 55 weeks.

About Fezolinetant

Fezolinetant is an investigational oral, nonhormonal medicine in clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) in women with breast cancer receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. The safety and efficacy of fezolinetant have not been established in this patient population. VMS are also known as hot flashes or night sweats. Fezolinetant works by blocking neurokinin B (NKB) binding on the kisspeptin/neurokinin/dynorphin (KNDy) neuron, helping restore the balance in the brain's temperature control center (the hypothalamus) to reduce the number and intensity of hot flashes and night sweats.4,5,6

There is no guarantee the agent will receive regulatory approval or become commercially available for the uses being investigated.

