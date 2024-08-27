Driv To Unveil Brand Updates, Major Product Range Expansions During Automechanika Frankfurt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aftermarket Division of Tenneco Making Bold Moves to Support Growth Goals of European Distributors, Wholesalers and Vehicle Service Businesses

KONTICH, Belgium, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV , the global aftermarket business group of Tenneco, will unveil a series of brand enhancements as well as significant product range expansions by several of its storied brands during Automechanika 2024, September 10-14 in Frankfurt, Germany. Company executives will share these achievements during a September 11 press conference, and customers can learn more by visiting the DRiV exhibit, located in Hall 4.0, C31 of Messe Frankfurt.



Established in 2019, DRiV is one of the world's premier partners to replacement parts distributors and wholesalers, engine rebuilders and vehicle service and repair businesses. DRiV is home to 31 of the industry's most trusted brands, including Monroe®, MOOG®, Ferodo®, Champion®, Walker®, and WagnerTM, as well as a family of six leading“Engine Expertise” brands. DRiV employs approximately 9,000 professionals worldwide and operates a network of 20 engineering and technical centers and 29 distribution facilities.

“It is now five years since we established DRiV to combine the power of our unparalleled family of brands with entirely new levels of product innovation, coverage, convenience, support for aftermarket customers,” said Jean Francois Bouveyron, DRiV EMEA Vice President and General Manager, Tenneco.“Industry professionals attending Automechanika 2024 will see we not only continue to deliver these competitive benefits but are making bold moves to help our customers thrive over the long-term in a fast-changing market.”

DRiV's Automechanika 2024 announcements will include:



Significant enhancements to the DRiV corporate brand identity and positioning.

Introduction of a comprehensive, high-volume range of components under DRiV's globally respected Wagner brand.

Launch of additional product offers and extensions to serve light vehicles and commercial vehicles, from Monroe , one of the global automotive industry's best known and one of the most trusted brands.

Relaunch of the MOOG brand and product range, including a new focus on product innovations that help mechanics save time and prevent comebacks.

A comprehensive new product range from Walker , a trusted original equipment partner in exhaust systems. Introduction of next generation digital information and support capabilities serving customers of DRiV's Engine Expertise brands – AE ®, FP Diesel ®, Glyco ®, Goetze ®, Nüral ®, and Payen ®.

Visitors to the DRiV exhibit also can learn how the company's Garage Gurus technical training and online knowledge platform is helping mechanics, service writers, engine builders and students become increasingly proficient in diagnosing and repairing a full range of complex vehicle systems.

“Everyone who connects with our team at Automechanika will discover that we are dramatically accelerating our pace of innovation, new-part introductions and customer service, support and value – all to help the industry and our business partners achieve their growth objectives,” said Massi Milani, Executive Director, Product, Pricing and Marketing EMEA, DRiV.“We are absolutely committed to being the best possible partner to every aftermarket customer, whether they are a parts distribution network or a small, family-run workshop. We believe there is a bold, bright future in this industry for all.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at