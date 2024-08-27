Plans Announced For International Electric Pilot Training Facility In Victoria To Address $68 Billion Growth Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Pilot Training school announced in Victoria

High level trainer aircraft instrument panel

Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook 2024-2043

FlyOnE Announces Plans for Large-Scale International Electric Pilot Training Facility in Victoria to Address $68 Billion Pilot Training Growth Market

- Korum Ellis, CEO and FounderVICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation Announces Plans for Large-Scale International Electric Pilot Training Facility in Victoria to Address $68 Billion Pilot Training Growth MarketFlyOnE Sustainable Aviation, a leading provider of sustainable aviation solutions in Australia, has announced plans to establish a large-scale international Electric Pilot Training facility in Victoria. This facility will cater to the growing demand for electric pilot training and address the $68 billion pilot training growth market. Over the next 20 years, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects a continued significant demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial airplane fleet continues to expand.The new training facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art Pipistrel electric aircraft, high-efficiency non-electric aircraft and cutting-edge simulation technology, providing aspiring pilots with a comprehensive and sustainable training experience. The facility will also offer training programs for current pilots looking to transition to electric aircraft, as well as refresher courses for experienced pilots.FlyOnE will also conduct regular on-demand decarbonised air charters to and from the region, connecting the site with Melbourne, Sale, King Islan, Toquay, and other tourism destination hot spots.FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation's CEO, Korum Ellis, stated, "We are excited to announce our plans for this new training facility in Victoria. With the global aviation industry shifting towards sustainable solutions, there is a growing international demand for electric pilot training in Australia's ample air space. Our facility will not only address this demand but also contribute to the growth of the pilot training market, of which there is an estimated global market volume of over $68 Billion between now and 2043, with much of that demand in our neighboring Asian regions."The establishment of this facility in the Traralgon / La Trobe Valley region in Victoria will also bring economic benefits to the region, creating job opportunities and boosting the local economy. FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation is currently in talks with the local council to finalise details of the location and expects to begin construction in the coming months.FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation is committed to promoting sustainable aviation and believes that the establishment of this training facility will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry and Australia's economic role in the shift to renewable practices in the global aviation market.The company looks forward to welcoming aspiring and experienced pilots to its state-of-the-art facility in Victoria.

