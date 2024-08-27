AVACEN Medical Products Now Available To Osteostrong Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVACEN Medical Logo

International Partnership Announced

- Thomas G. MuehlbauerCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVACEN Medical (AVACEN), a leading developer and of noninvasive, FDA-Cleared Class II thermotherapy medical devices, announced today that it has executed an agreement with OsteoStrong, the leading provider of advanced wellness solutions.AVACEN will provide its proprietary, patented, AVACEN products for use in over 200 OsteoStrong locations and for purchase by its over 25,000 members.Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman and Founder of AVACEN Medical stated, "Over the past 2 years AVACEN's relationship with OsteoStrong' s executives and franchisees has matured to the point that it only made sense to put a more comprehensive agreement in place. We are excited to be able to support the fast-paced international expansion of OsteoStrong while at the same time introducing our AVACEN products to their extensive membership base.”According to OsteoStrong Founder and CEO Kyle Zagrodzky,“We are always looking for best-in-class technologies that synergistically work to deliver the maximum results for our members. This is why I am excited to announce our partnership with AVACEN. The process of evaluating and bringing on new technology into OsteoStrong centers is extensive and we believe that the reputation and quality of the AVACEN product line meets our stringent standards, and more importantly, will deliver a cutting-edge level of wellness for our members.”About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last five years, holds 18 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x702 or .... For more information, visitAbout OsteoStrong: OsteoStrong leverages clinically researched osteogenic stimulation methodology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture. Sessions also alleviate back and joint pain in many cases. Based on research in cellular biology, anti-aging, longevity, and bone mass production, the OsteoStrong system triggers the growth of new bone and muscle density in 10-minute sessions just once per week. OsteoStrong's proprietary system engages bone and muscle development and delivers many benefits beyond what is often thought only possible with strenuous exercise. OsteoStrong is extremely effective, easy to do, and doesn't leave people feeling fatigued or sore the next day. It's based on the cutting-edge science of high impact emulation without the risk.More than 30,000 people have seen amazing results since the brand launched in 2012. Many who attend sessions just once per week are reversing osteoporosis, improving balance, eliminating chronic joint and back pain, reversing fibromyalgia, and regaining physical strength. For more information, visit

