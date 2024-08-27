Asset Tracking Leader Itemit Renews Comparesoft's Leads Referral Partnership For The 5Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- itemit , a premier provider of intuitive and efficient asset tracking software, has renewed its leads referral partnership with Comparesoft for the fifth consecutive year. itemit is known for its robust and user-friendly asset tracking solutions. It supports a wide range of businesses across various industries.itemit's comprehensive excels in asset tracking, preventive maintenance, and inventory management. The platform boasts a 99.5% software uptime guarantee and a 99% customer support satisfaction rate. These statistics alone reflect itemit's dedication to delivering exceptional service.itemit's powerful suite of features includes mobile asset tracking, maintenance management, and real-time KPI dashboards. These tools enable swift fault reporting, effective task scheduling, and thorough compliance tracking. The platform supports QR and RFID asset tags, allowing users to scan and locate assets. itemit's mobile apps for iOS and Android also provides users with offline access. Users have the flexibility to manage assets without an internet connection. itemit's notification feature alerts users to scheduled maintenance, ensuring timely management.Commenting on the renewed collaboration, Charlotte Ellarby, Co-Founder of itemit, stated: "We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Comparesoft for the 5th consecutive year. This collaboration has been essential in connecting us with the right customers. The quality of the leads we receive from Comparesoft makes the renewal decision easy each year."Comparesoft excels at matching software buyers with the ideal software vendors. The platform utilises a blend of Artificial and Human Intelligence. To date, over 19,000 businesses have utilised Comparesoft in their software selection journey. These businesses include Nike, O2 and Deloitte.Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, added: "itemit remains a good choice for our customers in need of an effective and robust asset management solution. Their dedication to user experience and their easy to use capabilities make itemit a great choice for those searching for an asset management solution. We are delighted the team at itemit has decided to continue working with us.”The renewed collaboration between itemit and Comparesoft promises significant advantages.Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.

