Azerbaijan's Artillery Units Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise
Date
8/27/2024 3:10:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise
under the training plan for 2024, Azernews
reports.
Based on the plan of the exercise, the units, withdrawn from the
points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas accomplished
the activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery
installations for combat use and other tasks.
The focus of the exercise is to maintain the high-level combat
capability of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of
the military personnel and to improve the command staff's skills in
controlling artillery units.
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108604238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.