Azerbaijan's Artillery Units Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise

Fatima Latifova

Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

Based on the plan of the exercise, the units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas accomplished the activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery installations for combat use and other tasks.

The focus of the exercise is to maintain the high-level combat capability of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of the military personnel and to improve the command staff's skills in controlling artillery units.

