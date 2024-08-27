عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Artillery Units Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise

Azerbaijan's Artillery Units Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise


8/27/2024 3:10:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise under the training plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

Based on the plan of the exercise, the units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas accomplished the activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery installations for combat use and other tasks.

The focus of the exercise is to maintain the high-level combat capability of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of the military personnel and to improve the command staff's skills in controlling artillery units.

MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108604238


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search