General Staff Reports 170 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Most Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 26, 170 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine.

The press service of the General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update published on Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, 170 combat clashes were recorded. According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using 129 missiles, 81 air strikes, involving 116 aircraft. In addition, it carried out more than 4,500 attacks, including 156 using multiple launch rocket systems,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, Russia carried out air strikes on the areas of Kolisnykivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka, Oleksandropil, Selydove, Yehorivka, Vuhledar, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Sadove, and Odradokamianka.

“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged,” the press service said.

President: AFU take control of two more settlements in Kursk region

In the Kharkiv sector, Russia continued its offensive, with three combat engagements in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of attacks reached 16 over the day. The Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, the defense forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces thwarted five enemy attempts to break through the defense in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out 15 attacks in the Toretsk and New York areas.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian troops thwarted 60 attacks in the vicinity of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka.

“Ukrainian defenders are undertaking all necessary efforts to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” the General Staff assured.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy attempted to break through the defensive lines 18 times.

In the Vremivka sector, Russia carried out 22 assault actions in the direction of Vodiane, Vuhledar and near Prechystivka, actively deploying armored vehicles during the assaults.

In the Orikhiv sector, enemy units did not conduct active offensives.

In the Dnipro River sector , the occupiers made four unsuccessful attempts to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groups were recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, over the past day, aircraft, missile forces and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 16 enemy concentration areas, one UAV control center, one Zoopark radar system, two ammunition depots, one artillery system and another important enemy object.

The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 27, 2024 amount to nearly 610,100 invaders, including another 1,280 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.